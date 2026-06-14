Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.67.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,160,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 363,024 shares in the company, valued at $16,426,836. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,430,131. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company's stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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