Atomera (ATOM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Atomera to post earnings of ($0.1326) per share and revenue of $0.0750 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.10 million.

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Atomera Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of ATOM traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 1,405,415 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,568. The stock has a market cap of $279.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Atomera has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Atomera from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATOM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter valued at $53,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Atomera during the third quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atomera by 3,414.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera's solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.

At the core of Atomera's business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.

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