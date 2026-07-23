AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. AtriCure had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. AtriCure updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.240-0.320 EPS.

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AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,130,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AtriCure from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $52.00 price objective on AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,586.45. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,944 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,597 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,001 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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