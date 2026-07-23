AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $602.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.0 million.

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AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 1,130,784 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,313. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. AtriCure has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AtriCure had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. Wall Street Zen lowered AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AtriCure from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,373 shares in the company, valued at $755,586.45. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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