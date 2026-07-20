ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins started coverage on ATS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ATS from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ATS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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ATS Stock Up 0.1%

ATS stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. ATS has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.21.

ATS (NYSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ATS had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $535.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.43 million. Equities analysts predict that ATS will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,538 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ATS by 79.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 191,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ATS by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ATS by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,088 shares of the company's stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation NYSE: ATS is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

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