AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%. AT&T updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.250-2.350 EPS.

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AT&T Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of T opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T beat profit expectations, posting $0.65–$0.66 EPS versus roughly $0.59–$0.62 expected, which reassured investors that earnings momentum is improving. Article Title

AT&T beat profit expectations, posting $0.65–$0.66 EPS versus roughly $0.59–$0.62 expected, which reassured investors that earnings momentum is improving. Positive Sentiment: The company topped expectations on wireless subscriber additions, helped by low-cost unlimited plans and bundled mobile-broadband offers, suggesting its convergence strategy is gaining traction. Article Title

The company topped expectations on wireless subscriber additions, helped by low-cost unlimited plans and bundled mobile-broadband offers, suggesting its convergence strategy is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: AT&T said it delivered a record quarter for combined fiber and fixed wireless net adds and its strongest consumer postpaid wireless account growth in more than three years, supporting revenue and customer growth. Article Title

AT&T said it delivered a record quarter for combined fiber and fixed wireless net adds and its strongest consumer postpaid wireless account growth in more than three years, supporting revenue and customer growth. Positive Sentiment: The company reiterated full-year 2026 and longer-term guidance and said share repurchases are accelerating, which can help bolster investor confidence in cash generation and capital returns. Article Title

The company reiterated full-year 2026 and longer-term guidance and said share repurchases are accelerating, which can help bolster investor confidence in cash generation and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below estimates at $31.56 billion versus about $31.8 billion expected, so the top-line miss may limit upside even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Revenue came in slightly below estimates at $31.56 billion versus about $31.8 billion expected, so the top-line miss may limit upside even after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Some earlier commentary highlighted investor concern about Starlink/SpaceX competition, but the earnings report appears to have eased some of those fears for now. Article Title

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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