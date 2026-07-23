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AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Argus

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Argus cut its price target on AT&T to $30 from $33, but kept a Buy rating. The new target still implies about 32% upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts remain mixed-to-positive on the stock, with multiple firms setting targets in the mid-to-high $20s and one recent downgrade from Weiss Ratings to Hold. Overall, MarketBeat shows AT&T with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of $29.40.
  • AT&T’s latest quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.65 beating expectations and revenue rising 2.3% year over year. The company also highlighted strong wireless and fiber momentum, improved free cash flow, and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.
  • Interested in AT&T? Here are five stocks we like better.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Argus from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Argus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.04% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE T traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 10,626,448 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,355,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. AT&T has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: AT&T beat profit expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.65 versus roughly $0.59 expected, which signaled stronger-than-anticipated profitability. AT&T NYSE: T Trading 3.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: The company posted strong wireless and fiber momentum, including more than 1 million Advanced Connectivity customer additions and a record quarter for combined fiber and fixed wireless net adds, supporting the growth story. AT&T Delivers Strong Second-Quarter Results as Investment-Led Strategy Gains Momentum
  • Positive Sentiment: Free cash flow improved and management reiterated full-year 2026 guidance while accelerating share repurchases, which investors generally view as supportive of valuation and capital returns. AT&T ($T) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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