AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

AT&T Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.80 billion. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T beat profit expectations, posting $0.65–$0.66 EPS versus roughly $0.59–$0.62 expected, which reassured investors that earnings momentum is improving. Article Title

AT&T beat profit expectations, posting $0.65–$0.66 EPS versus roughly $0.59–$0.62 expected, which reassured investors that earnings momentum is improving. Positive Sentiment: The company topped expectations on wireless subscriber additions, helped by low-cost unlimited plans and bundled mobile-broadband offers, suggesting its convergence strategy is gaining traction. Article Title

The company topped expectations on wireless subscriber additions, helped by low-cost unlimited plans and bundled mobile-broadband offers, suggesting its convergence strategy is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: AT&T said it delivered a record quarter for combined fiber and fixed wireless net adds and its strongest consumer postpaid wireless account growth in more than three years, supporting revenue and customer growth. Article Title

AT&T said it delivered a record quarter for combined fiber and fixed wireless net adds and its strongest consumer postpaid wireless account growth in more than three years, supporting revenue and customer growth. Positive Sentiment: The company reiterated full-year 2026 and longer-term guidance and said share repurchases are accelerating, which can help bolster investor confidence in cash generation and capital returns. Article Title

The company reiterated full-year 2026 and longer-term guidance and said share repurchases are accelerating, which can help bolster investor confidence in cash generation and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below estimates at $31.56 billion versus about $31.8 billion expected, so the top-line miss may limit upside even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Revenue came in slightly below estimates at $31.56 billion versus about $31.8 billion expected, so the top-line miss may limit upside even after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Some earlier commentary highlighted investor concern about Starlink/SpaceX competition, but the earnings report appears to have eased some of those fears for now. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here