AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.0350. 187,202,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 50,654,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS.

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AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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