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AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.5% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AT&T shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday, trading on volume far above average as investors reacted to a mix of upcoming catalysts and recent company news.
  • Investors are focusing on AT&T’s upcoming earnings report, with expectations centered on revenue resilience, margin stability, and whether management keeps full-year guidance intact.
  • The stock is facing some headwinds, including price hikes on home internet plans and several analysts trimming price targets, even as AT&T maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating and a roughly 5% dividend yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AT&T.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.2730. Approximately 139,197,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 49,572,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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