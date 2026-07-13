AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.9% Higher - What's Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.5410. 63,648,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 47,883,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 1.9%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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