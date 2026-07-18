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AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
AudioCodes logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AudioCodes shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $9.83 and last changing hands at $9.75. The stock’s 200-day average was $8.71, suggesting recent upward momentum.
  • Wall Street Zen upgraded AudioCodes from “buy” to “strong-buy,” although the broader analyst view remains cautious with a consensus rating of “Hold.”
  • In its latest quarter, AudioCodes missed profit estimates but beat revenue expectations, reporting EPS of $0.14 versus $0.16 expected and revenue of $62.14 million versus $61.50 million forecast.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $9.83. AudioCodes shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 72,767 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AudioCodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUDC

AudioCodes Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $248.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $62.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 15.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 965,734 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 131,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,560 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 82,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,951 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,824 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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