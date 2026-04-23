Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.6250.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Audioeye from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Audioeye to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Audioeye from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Audioeye Stock Performance

Shares of Audioeye stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.48 million. Audioeye had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.Audioeye has set its FY 2026 guidance at .94- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Audioeye will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Audioeye

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,341,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 245,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 222,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company's stock.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company's flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

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