AUO (AUOTY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0070) per share and revenue of $2.1008 billion for the quarter.

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AUO Stock Down 5.5%

AUO stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. AUO has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.43.

About AUO

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

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