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AUO (AUOTY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
AUO logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AUO will report results on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts projecting EPS of ($0.0070) and revenue of $2.1008 billion for the quarter.
  • AUO stock opened at $5.89 and is down 5.5%; the company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E of 14.02, 50‑day/200‑day SMAs of $5.12/$4.48, and a current/quick ratio of 1.13/0.83.
  • AU Optronics is a Taiwanese TFT‑LCD panel manufacturer supplying displays for TVs, monitors, laptops, mobile devices and specialty industrial applications such as automotive instrument clusters and medical imaging.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AUO.

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0070) per share and revenue of $2.1008 billion for the quarter.

AUO Stock Down 5.5%

AUO stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. AUO has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.43.

About AUO

(Get Free Report)

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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