AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

AUO Corporation - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.10. AUO shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands.

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AUO Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

About AUO

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

Further Reading

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