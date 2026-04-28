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AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
AUO logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — AUO opened at $5.04 after closing at $5.51, with only 302 shares reported traded in the session.
  • Valuation and liquidity — Market cap about $4.16 billion and P/E 12.86, with 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of $5.17/$4.50 and modest balance‑sheet metrics (current ratio 1.13, quick ratio 0.83, debt/equity 0.56).
  • Business profile — AU Optronics is a major Taiwanese TFT‑LCD panel manufacturer serving consumer and specialty markets (TVs, monitors, automotive, medical) with production facilities in Taiwan and China.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

AUO Corporation - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.04. AUO shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

AUO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AUO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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