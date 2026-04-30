AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Down 7.1% on Disappointing Earnings

AUO Corporation - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY - Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 9,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 67,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). AUO had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 3.56%.

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AUO Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.43.

About AUO

AU Optronics Corp. OTCMKTS: AUOTY is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world's leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

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