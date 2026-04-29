Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AUGO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aura Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ AUGO opened at $83.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of -79.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 94.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 854,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,780,503.75. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its position in Aura Minerals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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