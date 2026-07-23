Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH - Get Free Report) TSE: AUP is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $80.9370 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH - Get Free Report) TSE: AUP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 99.97%.The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Kevin Tang purchased 206,005 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,147,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,044,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $199,313,939.68. This represents a 1.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 814,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,129. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 864.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 275,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 246,912 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,202 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 739,444 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 226,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,721 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

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About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company's lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

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