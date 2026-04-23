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Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Aurrigo International logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Aurrigo's stock fell below its fifty‑day moving average, trading as low as GBX 75.30 versus the 50‑day MA of GBX 83.84 and roughly in line with the 200‑day MA of GBX 75.21.
  • Analyst upgrade: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from GBX 135 to GBX 175 and rated the shares a "speculative buy," while the consensus rating is "Buy" with an average target of GBX 175.
  • Aurrigo develops autonomous vehicles for airport and urban first/last‑mile transport; the company has a market cap of £70.5m, a negative P/E (‑15.78) and a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (4.58), indicating continued losses and leverage.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.84 and traded as low as GBX 75. Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 75.30, with a volume of 35,649 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurrigo International from GBX 135 to GBX 175 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 175.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AURR

Aurrigo International Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Aurrigo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo's Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents. Aurrigo's Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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