Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.84 and traded as low as GBX 75. Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 75.30, with a volume of 35,649 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurrigo International from GBX 135 to GBX 175 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 175.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AURR

Aurrigo International Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Aurrigo International Company Profile

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo's Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents. Aurrigo's Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

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