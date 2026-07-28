Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.42 and traded as high as GBX 513. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 510.80, with a volume of 2,673,569 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 to GBX 526 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 to GBX 510 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 to GBX 535 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 515 to GBX 445 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 470 price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 550.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AUTO

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 34.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a net margin of 47.08% and a return on equity of 60.53%. The business had revenue of £624.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Auto Trader Group

In other news, insider Megan Quinn bought 10,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 per share, for a total transaction of £50,358. Also, insider Nathan Coe sold 70,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497, for a total transaction of £348,685.26. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,952 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,459. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Auto Trader Group

Autotrader Group plc is the UK's largest automotive marketplace and a leading digital platform for the automotive industry. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since March 2015, the company is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. Autotrader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. The company uses advanced data science, artificial intelligence and scalable technology to improve how vehicles are bought and sold, while building stronger partnerships with its customers and the wider automotive ecosystem.

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