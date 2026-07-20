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AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
AutoCanada logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets downgraded AutoCanada from “outperform” to “market perform” and kept a C$24.00 price target, implying about 10.65% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain mixed but generally cautious: the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of C$22.57, while recent target changes ranged from cuts to increases across several firms.
  • AutoCanada shares fell to C$21.69 on Monday. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the latest quarter on C$1.19 billion in revenue, and analysts expect 2.43 EPS for the full year.
  • Interested in AutoCanada? Here are five stocks we like better.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$22.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada stock traded down C$1.35 on Monday, reaching C$21.69. 46,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,403. The stock has a market cap of C$499.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.50. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$14.00 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada's Canadian Dealership Operations include 64 franchised dealerships representing 23 automotive brands across eight provinces, as well as three independent used dealerships. The Company currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2024, AutoCanada's Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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