Autodesk (ADSK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $1.8934 billion for the quarter. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $243.63 on Thursday. Autodesk has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.07.

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Trending Headlines about Autodesk

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Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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