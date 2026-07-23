Autohome (ATHM) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Autohome to announce earnings of $0.2879 per share and revenue of $195.2280 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Autohome Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Autohome's dividend payout ratio is 183.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Autohome from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATHM

Insider Buying and Selling at Autohome

In related news, CTO Bibo Xiang sold 10,508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $45,709.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $271,300.80. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Yan Zeng sold 24,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $739,239. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company's stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc NYSE: ATHM operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

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