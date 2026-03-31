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Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Autoliv logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.3571.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autoliv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ALV opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Autoliv has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $130.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,099.60. This represents a 59.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 8,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $1,108,378.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,607.90. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company's stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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