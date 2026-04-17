Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Autoliv's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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Autoliv Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $118.00. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Trending Headlines about Autoliv

Here are the key news stories impacting Autoliv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at $668,099.60. The trade was a 59.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $1,108,378.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,617,607.90. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Autoliv by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Autoliv by 35.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Autoliv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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