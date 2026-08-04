Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $29.7430 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.59% and a negative net margin of 311.98%.The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.27 million. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 1,799,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,223. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company's leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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