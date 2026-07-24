AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Friday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $7.0023 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.47%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $204.96 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $176.62 and a 1 year high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Northcoast Research upgraded AutoNation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $269.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.18.

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Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.91, for a total value of $512,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $298,348.96. This represents a 63.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,912,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

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