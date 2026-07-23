AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2,920.01 and last traded at $2,933.7460, with a volume of 18017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,972.45.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,020.00 to $3,605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,478.00 to $3,979.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4,040.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,407.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.33.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 12.40%.The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $35.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 165 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,987.00 per share, for a total transaction of $492,855.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,641,153. The trade was a 15.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,671,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 387,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,312,654,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,205,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,900,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 261,314 shares of the company's stock worth $886,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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