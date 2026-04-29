Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.8333.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 7,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $136,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,338 shares in the company, valued at $297,346.70. The trade was a 31.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $411,695.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,495.30. The trade was a 87.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $764,724. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $20.72.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of ($0.21) million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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