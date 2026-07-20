Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock Price Down 5.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.33. 109,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,231,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVTX

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2%

The firm has a market cap of $986.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mittie Doyle sold 1,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,776 shares in the company, valued at $931,968. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Varki sold 75,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,297.78. This represents a 95.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock worth $1,762,722. Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company's stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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