Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Down 7.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL - Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,848,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,312,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

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Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 48.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontarios lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America.

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