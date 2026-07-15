AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $772.4050 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.47). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.21%.The firm had revenue of $770.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $768.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts: Sign Up

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $191.92 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.10 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.49 and a 200 day moving average of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $474,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,181.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 675,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $122,397,000 after acquiring an additional 622,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AvalonBay Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AvalonBay Communities wasn't on the list.

While AvalonBay Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here