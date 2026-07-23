Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to "Hold" at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
AvalonBay Communities logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities to “Hold,” adding to a broadly cautious analyst consensus. The stock now has 3 Buy ratings and 15 Hold ratings, with an average target price of $196.80.
  • AvalonBay reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $2.86 EPS versus the $1.23 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $712.17 million, below expectations, while net margin was 37.21% and return on equity 9.56%.
  • The stock was trading near the upper end of its recent range, opening at $190.27 compared with a 52-week low of $160.10 and high of $204.68. AvalonBay also has significant institutional ownership, with hedge funds and institutions holding 92.61% of shares.
  • Interested in AvalonBay Communities? Here are five stocks we like better.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $190.27 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.10 and a 12 month high of $204.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $712.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,785,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $213,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,635,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15,065.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,801,071 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,355,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $455,077,000 after buying an additional 1,017,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,950 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $935,551,000 after acquiring an additional 944,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company's stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AvalonBay Communities Right Now?

Before you consider AvalonBay Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AvalonBay Communities wasn't on the list.

While AvalonBay Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines