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Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Avanos Medical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Avanos Medical from hold to strong sell, adding to a generally bearish analyst view of the stock. MarketBeat data shows an overall average rating of Sell.
  • Avanos Medical recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.22 versus $0.16 expected and revenue of $182.2 million versus $170 million expected. Revenue also rose 8.8% year over year.
  • The stock was trading near its 52-week high at $24.80, with a market cap of about $1.16 billion and strong institutional ownership of 95.17%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Avanos Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVNS

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.1%

AVNS opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.58. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.00 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 969.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 433.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company's products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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