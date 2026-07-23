Avery Dennison (AVY) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $2.2961 billion for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avery Dennison alerts: Sign Up

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $199.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.01.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus set a $175.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVY

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avery Dennison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avery Dennison wasn't on the list.

While Avery Dennison currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here