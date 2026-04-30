Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Declares Dividend Increase - $1.00 Per Share

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a 6.4% increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

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Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.9%

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.34. The stock had a trading volume of 768,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,658. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.02. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $199.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Avery Dennison News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance: AVY reported Q1 EPS and revenue above expectations and provided Q2 EPS guidance (2.430–2.53), with management calling out strength in the Materials group and an expected second-half ramp in intelligent labels — a key growth area investors will watch. Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 beat and guidance: AVY reported Q1 EPS and revenue above expectations and provided Q2 EPS guidance (2.430–2.53), with management calling out strength in the Materials group and an expected second-half ramp in intelligent labels — a key growth area investors will watch. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains from some firms: Truist reaffirmed a "buy" rating and a $221 price target (slightly trimmed), signaling continued conviction from at least one large sell-side shop on AVY's medium-term upside. Benzinga

Analyst support remains from some firms: Truist reaffirmed a "buy" rating and a $221 price target (slightly trimmed), signaling continued conviction from at least one large sell-side shop on AVY's medium-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Full-call coverage and deep dives are available: Transcripts and analyst takeaways provide granular color on segment trends, cost dynamics, and the timing of label solutions scaling — useful for modeling H2 revenue/ margin improvement but not immediate market-moving by themselves. Earnings Call Transcript

Full-call coverage and deep dives are available: Transcripts and analyst takeaways provide granular color on segment trends, cost dynamics, and the timing of label solutions scaling — useful for modeling H2 revenue/ margin improvement but not immediate market-moving by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Media deep dives and summaries (MSN, TipRanks) reiterate the mixed picture: materials offsetting weakness in some solutions categories and watchfulness around timing for intelligent-labels commercialization. These are informational and help shape medium-term expectations. MSN deep dive

Media deep dives and summaries (MSN, TipRanks) reiterate the mixed picture: materials offsetting weakness in some solutions categories and watchfulness around timing for intelligent-labels commercialization. These are informational and help shape medium-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts from major banks: JPMorgan trimmed its PT from $205 to $185 (still "overweight"), signaling lowered near-term valuation assumptions despite positive stance; such cuts can cap upside and weigh on sentiment. JPMorgan PT lowered to $185

Price-target cuts from major banks: JPMorgan trimmed its PT from $205 to $185 (still "overweight"), signaling lowered near-term valuation assumptions despite positive stance; such cuts can cap upside and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target to $185 and moved to a "neutral" rating, removing earlier bullish momentum from that shop — another headwind for near-term sentiment. Benzinga

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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