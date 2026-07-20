Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.1111.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $160.49 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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