Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock's current price.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.67.

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Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.21. The company had a trading volume of 825,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,702. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $199.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.49 and a 200 day moving average of $178.12.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at $33,982,210.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,156 shares of company stock worth $5,930,150 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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