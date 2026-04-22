AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading 1% Higher - Should You Buy?

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AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

AVI Global Trust plc ( LON:AGT Get Free Report )'s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258.50 and last traded at GBX 258.50. 1,834,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,006,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.06.

Insider Activity at AVI Global Trust

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Neil Galloway purchased 10,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 per share, with a total value of £25,400. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

Established in 1889, the Company's investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value. Unique A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices. Diversified A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies. Engaged Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value. Active Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities. Global Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.

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