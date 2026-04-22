Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading 1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
AVI Global Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) traded up about 1% to GBX 258.50 on Wednesday, with volume jumping ~82% to 1,834,464 shares and the price near its 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 254.29 and 256.06).
  • The trust has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a low P/E of 9.23, very high liquidity ratios (quick ratio 12.68, current ratio 12.05) and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.
  • Insider Neil Galloway purchased 10,000 shares at GBX 254 on March 10, while company insiders collectively own only 0.16% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258.50 and last traded at GBX 258.50. 1,834,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,006,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.06.

Insider Activity at AVI Global Trust

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Neil Galloway purchased 10,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 per share, with a total value of £25,400. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1889, the Company's investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value. Unique A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices. Diversified A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies. Engaged Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value. Active Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities. Global Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AVI Global Trust Right Now?

Before you consider AVI Global Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AVI Global Trust wasn't on the list.

While AVI Global Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
He just named his next 100-bagger
He just named his next 100-bagger
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines