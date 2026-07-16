Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.63 and traded as high as $21.99. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 110,732 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aviat Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aviat Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $271.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,308 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,038 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 114,691 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,325 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 237,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company's offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat's core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

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