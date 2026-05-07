Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.930-3.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.890-0.890 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avient from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avient

Avient Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.42. 83,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.35 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Avient's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,781,099 shares of the company's stock worth $149,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,982 shares of the company's stock worth $65,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,574 shares of the company's stock worth $49,721,000 after purchasing an additional 239,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,013 shares of the company's stock worth $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 158,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,457,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 98,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company's stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

Further Reading

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