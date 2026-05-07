Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.930-3.170 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avient from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNT

Avient Price Performance

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 83,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avient has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Avient's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Avient by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avient by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,222 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

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