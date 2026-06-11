Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Avista from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on Avista in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Avista from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

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Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $65,281.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,150.58. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,020 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,621 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Avista has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 10.75%.The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Avista's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.49%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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