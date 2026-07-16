Aviva (LON:AV) Insider Buys 226 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV - Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert bought 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 662 per share, with a total value of £1,496.12.

Pippa Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Pippa Lambert purchased 242 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 616 per share, for a total transaction of £1,490.72.

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Aviva Stock Down 0.7%

AV stock traded down GBX 4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 657. The stock had a trading volume of 6,025,250 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 633.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 640.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 510.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 725 to GBX 715 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 770 target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 637 price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 719.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aviva

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Further Reading

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