Aviva (LON:AV) Insider Charlotte Jones Buys 36 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV - Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Jones acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £237.60.

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Aviva Price Performance

Shares of AV stock traded down GBX 4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 657. 6,025,250 shares of the company were exchanged. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 633.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 640.09. The company has a market cap of £17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 770 price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 725 to GBX 715 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 637 target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 719.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aviva

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

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