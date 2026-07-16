Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Up 1% - What's Next?

Aviva plc (LON:AV - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 662.80 and last traded at GBX 661.80. Approximately 3,977,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 770 price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 637 target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 750 price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 725 to GBX 715 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 719.12.

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Aviva Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 633.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 640.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 242 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 616 per share, with a total value of £1,490.72. Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 10,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 621 per share, with a total value of £63,702.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,358 shares of company stock worth $10,778,108. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

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