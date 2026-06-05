Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Avnet from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avnet to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Avnet alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avnet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,983,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,648.76. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Avnet by 1,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Avnet by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Avnet by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of AVT opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. Avnet has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $95.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Avnet's dividend payout ratio is 54.47%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avnet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avnet wasn't on the list.

While Avnet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here