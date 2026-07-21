Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $1.3139 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Axalta Coating Systems's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,174.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company's stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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