Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.700 EPS.

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Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,174.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company's stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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